More Details Emerge About The DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband

On May 28, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi was arrested and charged with a DUI, which is never a great look, especially for a political spouse. According to CNN, Paul was charged with two misdemeanors — driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or higher — after his Porsche was hit by another car at around 10:30 at night while he was attempting to make a turn in Napa County, California. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash, but we're just now getting more information about the accident and arrest.

So far, Speaker Pelosi hasn't commented publicly on her husband's DUI, and a spokesperson told CNN only, "The Speaker will not be commenting on this private matter which occurred while she was on the East Coast." There's a lot going on in Congress at the moment, so we have to imagine that now would not be a great time to pull Nancy's focus away from, you know, governing.