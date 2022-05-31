Leah Remini Takes Sharp Aim At Tom Cruise Once Again

When it comes to speaking her mind on topics she is passionate about, Leah Remini is an open book. The star is most well-known for starring in hits like "The King of Queens," but she's also made plenty of headlines for her past involvement in the Church of Scientology. According to Insider, the actor left the church in 2013. Before her exit, she was a longtime followerand had been a member of the church for 30 years.

In an interview with "20/20," Remini opened up about her breakup with the organization, and she placed a lot of the blame on Tom Cruise and his involvement with the church, calling him out for getting into arguments with Brooke Shields and Matt Lauer. When Remini spoke out against the actor, she said the church didn't like it. "So you then become guilty," she said in the interview. "So being critical of Tom Cruise is being critical of Scientology itself ... You are a person who is anti-the aims and goals of Scientology. You are evil." Remini also told the outlet that the church tried to separate her from BFF and non-Scientologist, Jennifer Lopez by making them take separate cars and sit at separate tables at events like Cruise's wedding. "They were always trying to extract me," she said. "I could only assume because they wanted to make Jennifer a Scientologist, and maybe I was barring that road for them."

Now, Remini is taking aim at Cruise again by reposting a TikTok video that slams the actor.