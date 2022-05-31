Julia Fox Looks Unrecognizable With Her Bold New Look

Another day, another bold new look on Julia Fox — the It Girl du Jour who has gone from niche celebrity to inescapable in record time. Since rocketing to social media superstardom with the help of a casual relationship with Kanye West, Fox's envelope-pushing fashion choices, each style more extreme and impractical than the last, have made it impossible to stop talking about her.

First, she debuted a signature black eye makeup look, which involves a cat eye shape that goes up to her eyebrows and all the way across the sides of her face. Next, she began a one-woman crusade to bring back extreme low-rise styles, tutoring her Instagram followers in the art of chopping off the top of one's jeans to wear as a bra top with the newly hip-hugging pants. She is a fan of matching elbow-length gloves with thigh-high boots, leather, and finding creative ways to show some skin.

And would you believe it, she's done it again.