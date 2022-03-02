Why Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was The Best Thing For Her
Julia Fox's name began appearing in the headlines thanks to her whirlwind of a romance with Kanye "Ye" West. Since their breakup, Fox has made curious claims about why her romance with Ye was so public. The "Uncut Gems" star seemingly responded to social media trolls who suggested she was the one who publicized their romance so much by saying that it was all Ye's idea. When someone wrote, "You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention," Fox responded: "He f***ing wanted me to!!!!" (via Page Six).
While Ye seems to be focusing on things that matter more to him these days, like trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian while also zeroing in on Pete Davidson, their ongoing feud, and all the cryptic shots taken on Instagram, Fox just made an interesting admission about the rapper and their relationship.
Kanye West helped make Julia Fox a household name
Back in 2021, Julia Fox was only known for her role opposite Adam Sandler in 2019's "Uncut Gems." Now, she's walking on fashion runways, jetting off to Milan to rub elbows with the elite, and attending Hollywood red carpet premieres. During an interview with ET, Fox even admitted that her romance with Kanye "Ye" West has helped her, both personally and professionally speaking. "It was the best thing that could have happened to me," Fox said, adding that being with Ye was "like hitting a reset button." She added, "It kind of brought a spark back into my life that I had kind of forgotten about."
Interestingly, Fox said that she's not interested in dating because she's too busy with all of her engagements and public appearances, explaining, "I don't even have the time to, like, brush my hair." Well, seeing how some of her projects, like her rumored role in Madonna's biopic, it's safe to say that Fox will soon have time to relax and brush her hair before having to press that reset button again.