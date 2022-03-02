Why Julia Fox Says Dating Kanye West Was The Best Thing For Her

Julia Fox's name began appearing in the headlines thanks to her whirlwind of a romance with Kanye "Ye" West. Since their breakup, Fox has made curious claims about why her romance with Ye was so public. The "Uncut Gems" star seemingly responded to social media trolls who suggested she was the one who publicized their romance so much by saying that it was all Ye's idea. When someone wrote, "You talked about the man in the press like you all were married. Just desperate for the attention," Fox responded: "He f***ing wanted me to!!!!" (via Page Six).

While Ye seems to be focusing on things that matter more to him these days, like trying to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian while also zeroing in on Pete Davidson, their ongoing feud, and all the cryptic shots taken on Instagram, Fox just made an interesting admission about the rapper and their relationship.