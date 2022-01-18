Julia Fox's Possible Role In Madonna's Biopic Isn't What We Originally Thought

Julia Fox's star is rising as her unexpected relationship with Kanye West develops. Although the "Uncut Gems" actor has been brought into the ongoing drama between West, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Fox swears she feels a genuine spark with West.

"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox revealed to Interview on January 6. The actor went on to detail their second date in New York City, in which West set up a photoshoot at an upscale restaurant and later outfitted Fox with an entire hotel suite full of clothes. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox said.

Fox and West again met up for a high-profile date on January 14, this time with some celebrity friends, including Madonna. After fans saw West's new flame cozying up to the music icon, rumors began to swirl that Madonna was enlisting Fox to star in the upcoming movie about her life and legendary music career. "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up," Madonna teased in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself next to Fox. Although many thought Fox would be transforming into the "Material Girl" herself, it turns out Fox isn't vying for the role everyone expected in the Madonna biopic.