Julia Fox's Possible Role In Madonna's Biopic Isn't What We Originally Thought
Julia Fox's star is rising as her unexpected relationship with Kanye West develops. Although the "Uncut Gems" actor has been brought into the ongoing drama between West, his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and Kim's new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Fox swears she feels a genuine spark with West.
"I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," Fox revealed to Interview on January 6. The actor went on to detail their second date in New York City, in which West set up a photoshoot at an upscale restaurant and later outfitted Fox with an entire hotel suite full of clothes. "I don't know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I'm loving the ride," Fox said.
Fox and West again met up for a high-profile date on January 14, this time with some celebrity friends, including Madonna. After fans saw West's new flame cozying up to the music icon, rumors began to swirl that Madonna was enlisting Fox to star in the upcoming movie about her life and legendary music career. "Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up," Madonna teased in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself next to Fox. Although many thought Fox would be transforming into the "Material Girl" herself, it turns out Fox isn't vying for the role everyone expected in the Madonna biopic.
Julia Fox won't portray Madonna
Julia Fox is in talks to be in the upcoming Madonna biopic — just not as Madonna. Fox is in the running to star as Madonna's longtime friend, actor Debi Mazar, Entertainment Weekly reports. The outlet reported that Fox is being seriously considered to portray Mazar, who is well-known for her roles in "Goodfellas," "Entourage," and "Younger." Fox's resemblance to Mazar is certain. In fact, the two actors already bonded over their similar looks in an August 2021 joint interview with Document. "There was a series or movie where they were talking about me playing your sister!" Mazar said to Fox. "I don't know where that went. I was like, 'Julia Fox? I'm in.'"
Fox's potential role as Mazar confirms that she is indeed rising to stardom beyond her breakout role in "Uncut Gems." In September 2021, Fox revealed she has many future plans for her career. "I'm working on a book proposal right now," she told Interview. "It's like a memoir and it goes really deep." The star also revealed she loves TV and hopes that someone will "give me a f**king job on a television show." With Kanye West now by her side, there's no telling what Fox's next career move will be.