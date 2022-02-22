Pete Davidson May Have Just Taken A Cryptic Shot At Kanye West
Pete Davidson has become Kanye "Ye" West's arch nemesis as Ye's divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues. Now that Kim and Pete have been publicly boo'd up since October 2021, Ye hasn't been shy about his hatred of his former wife's new man, particularly regarding him getting involved with their four children. Over the past weeks, Ye has hurled vitriol Pete's way via nasty Instagram posts, which have now all been wiped from his account. "IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," Ye wrote to his followers about Kim's beau, per BuzzFeed News. In another since deleted post, Ye exposed alleged text messages from Pete attempting to extend an olive branch, writing, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."
Ye's cyberbullying certainly proves how negative social media can get, which was a sentiment that led Pete to leave his internet platforms for his mental health in 2018. "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," Pete announced on a final Instagram story, per CNN. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit." He added, "I'm sure I'll be back at some point." It appears the time has come now that Pete has reactivated his Instagram account, where he seems to have already taken a shot back at Ye.
Pete Davidson has a shady bio
Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson appears to shade Kanye "Ye" West on his new Instagram account with a clip in his bio with a pointed message. The video shows a clip from the 1982 film "The King of Comedy," in which Robert DeNiro's character recites the line: "Better to be king for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime." Fans took the message as a clear attack on Ye, who many believe has made a fool of himself with his repeated, childish outbursts on Kim's new man. "Jokes aside, Pete is handling this with class," one viewer commented on the YouTube clip, adding, "Ye keeps punching himself."
Fans are eager to see how Pete handles his feud with Ye moving forward now that they're both on social media. TMZ confirmed that Ye has followed Pete's IG, proving sometimes your haters are your biggest fans. In the past, Pete hasn't shied away from roasting Ye on "Saturday Night Live," particularly when he chided Ye's manic behavior in 2018. "No shame in the medicine game," Pete laughed. "I'm on 'em, it's great." However, Pete may be opting for more subtlety as his feud with Ye continues out of respect for his new GF, Kim.