Pete Davidson May Have Just Taken A Cryptic Shot At Kanye West

Pete Davidson has become Kanye "Ye" West's arch nemesis as Ye's divorce from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues. Now that Kim and Pete have been publicly boo'd up since October 2021, Ye hasn't been shy about his hatred of his former wife's new man, particularly regarding him getting involved with their four children. Over the past weeks, Ye has hurled vitriol Pete's way via nasty Instagram posts, which have now all been wiped from his account. "IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER [sic] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," Ye wrote to his followers about Kim's beau, per BuzzFeed News. In another since deleted post, Ye exposed alleged text messages from Pete attempting to extend an olive branch, writing, "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN."

Ye's cyberbullying certainly proves how negative social media can get, which was a sentiment that led Pete to leave his internet platforms for his mental health in 2018. "The internet is an evil place and it doesn't make me feel good," Pete announced on a final Instagram story, per CNN. "Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f***ing lit." He added, "I'm sure I'll be back at some point." It appears the time has come now that Pete has reactivated his Instagram account, where he seems to have already taken a shot back at Ye.