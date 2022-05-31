Christina Hall Is About To Make Another Life Change Amid Custody Drama With Ant Anstead

It has been a stressful few months for Ant Anstead and Christina Hall as they figure out custody of their 2-year-old son, Hudson, who was born during their short-lived marriage, per People. After they finalized their divorce in June 2021, the former duo decided to share joint and physical custody of their son. However, things took a turn in May when TMZ reported on court docs Anstead had filed, in which he claimed Christina was spending little time with her youngest son.

Anstead was also unhappy about Hall using Hudson in paid social media posts, and alleged his ex failed to tell him that the youngster had tested positive for COVID-19 in January. He also said that after spending time with Hall, Hudson got a severe sunburn. Hall responded by calling Anstead's allegations "false," claiming the car buff was out to blow holes in her reputation. The custody hearing is set for June 28.

Despite their ongoing legal battle, both Anstead and Hall have made time for Hudson. Hall shared a family photograph from another beach day, while Anstead called Hudson his "little apprentice" and showed some snaps of them at a DIY store. Hall also is preparing Hudson for another life change, this time concerning where he calls home.