Dwayne Johnson Had The Best Response To His Unexpected Appearance At Fan's Prom

The creation of social media helped turn celebrity promposals into a massive trend. Simply by filming a video or sending a tweet, teen fans can go viral and even potentially grab the attention of their favorite celebs. Better yet, there's always the pebble-sized possibility that a huge star like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will say yes to a bold admirer's internet invite. In fact, Johnson's fellow athlete (and fan of his culinary catchphrase), Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, surprised his overjoyed prom proposer at the big dance without RSVPing in 2014, per CBS Philly.

That's not what happened to one teen whose dream was to take Johnson to prom, even though the wrestler-turned-actor was rather generous with his own prom invites as a high schooler. "When I thought I was a pure mac without the roni, I tried to pull off every man's impossible dream. I took not one but two girls to the prom," Johnson told Playboy in 2005. The night did not end on a high note. "I wound up in my room at one a.m., just me and my copy of 'Juggs' magazine," the "Young Rock" star recalled.

Perhaps this sad memory explains why Johnson hasn't yet accepted a promposal. However, a creative fan named Mel proved that you don't need to use social media to pressure a celeb into being your date just to score a prom photo with them, and Johnson applauded her ingenuity.