Cameron Diaz Reveals The Injury Preventing Her From Working Out

Cameron Diaz is well-known for being one of Hollywood's most physically fit women. Ever since her karate-chopping days in the 2000 flick "Charlie's Angels," Diaz has wowed fans with her consistently buff figure. With longtime trainer Teddy Bass listing Pilates, strength-training, and cardio as Diaz's gym regimen, she once said of working out (via PopSugar), "Exercise for me is like eating, sleeping, and breathing. I'm consistent, and when I'm not consistent, it shows up on my body."

The actor, who is mother to daughter Raddix with husband Benji Madden, put her passion to paper by publishing two physical wellness books: 2013's "The Body Book" and 2016's "The Longevity Book." In the former, Diaz wrote (per USA Today) that although she stayed physically active her whole life, it wasn't until her "Charlie's Angels" training that she went from having a "skinny frame" to "a strong powerful body" at age 27. "It felt amazing," Diaz shared, adding, "All of a sudden I had six-pack abs ... It was an intense, physical challenge. But it woke me up to my own body and what it was capable of."

Given this, it was shocking when the actor revealed how long she had gone without working out recently, and her reason why.