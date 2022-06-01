Kathie Lee Gifford's Family Just Got Bigger

Kathie Lee Gifford is one of the most beloved figures in the television industry. As fans know, she starred in "Live With Regis and Kathie Lee" for years, later landing a stint on the "Today" show, where she famously sipped wine and gossiped with gal pal Hoda Kotb. Sadly, in 2018, Kathie Lee announced she would be leaving the series. "It's an exciting time for me and I'm thrilled about all the projects that are coming up, but it's also hard," she said on the show.

After retiring from "Today," Kathie Lee moved to Nashville, Tennessee. The star regularly posts about her two kids, Cassidy and Cody Gifford. In 2021, Cody married longtime love Erika, per Us Weekly. Then, in October 2021, Kathie Lee gushed over Cassidy finally getting to have a big, white wedding following the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview with People, the star shared that Cassidy wed in a small ceremony in 2020, but got the bash of her dreams the following year. In the same interview, she revealed she kept her house in Connecticut, where Cody and his wife live, while Cassidy and her husband reside in Nashville. "So I have my children back in my life, close to me, in both homes," the mom shared. "And one day, the Lord might bless us with little tiny feet running around. That's in God's hands. But for the meantime, life is sweet!"

Well, Kathie Lee's dream of tiny feet running around is now a reality.