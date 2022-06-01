LeVar Burton Shares The Heartbreaking Truth About Hosting Jeopardy!

LeVar Burton was a top choice for Alex Trebek's replacement on "Jeopardy!" Fans chose Burton as their new dream host and started a campaign on Change.org to lobby for the former "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star to host the show. But the producers had a different plan. In August 2021, fans were outraged after Variety reported that "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards would be the permanent host. Still, the "Roots" star weighed in on the decision, ever the professional. Burton tweeted, "I have said many times over these past weeks that no matter the outcome, I've won. The outpouring of love and support from family, friends, and fans alike has been incredible! If love is the ultimate blessing, and I believe that it is, I am truly blessed beyond measure."

The decision to hire Richards as host was a disaster as the executive producer quit under a cloud of controversy. Since Richards quit, the show has been in the headlines for one drama after another. Loyal fans haven't been thrilled by the dual hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings. But after getting jilted for the game show gig, the beloved Burton lives his best life. It's been almost a year and Burton finally shared his heartbreaking truth about not hosting "Jeopardy!"