Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals What She Hopes Happens Between Will Smith And Chris Rock Now

Reverberations from Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock continued to be felt long after the 2022 Academy Awards wrapped up. A day after the altercation — on March 29 — the "King Richard" actor released a lengthy apology on Instagram to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and Rock. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong," Will wrote. That same day, Jada Pinkett Smith made an Instagram post that hinted at learning from the controversial experience. "This is a season for healing and I'm here for it," the "Girls Trip" star posted.

Even though Will was still awarded his Best Actor Oscar following the on-stage slap, he was later handed down a punishment from the Academy. On April 8, they announced that the "Bad Boys" star would be banned from attending the Oscars, and other Academy-related events, for 10 years for what they deemed "unacceptable and harmful behavior," per Deadline. Similar to Jada's social media post, the Academy mentioned "healing" in their official statement. "We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted," they wrote.

Later that month, Jada made her return to "Red Table Talk" for the first time since the infamous incident, and discussed how her family was coping. "The Smith family has been focused on deep healing," she said on April 21 (via CNN). In a later episode, Jada elaborated on what she wished for her husband and Rock.