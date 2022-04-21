Jada Pinkett Smith Says She'll Get Real About Oscars Slap On Red Table Talk

It's been nearly a month since the highly controversial slap between Will Smith and Chris Rock happened. It seems everyone and their mother has already offered their opinion about the incident, except for the actual three people central to the story: Smith, Rock, and Jada Pinkett Smith.

A few days after the 2022 Oscars, Will broke his silence and issued a public apology to Rock. "Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Will wrote in an Instagram post. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness." He was then slapped with a 10-year suspension and remained mum since then. Meanwhile, Rock still refuses to air his side, but at one of his shows, he joked about staying silent "until I get paid," per Desert Sun.

Jada, the subject of Rock's joke (and why the slap happened in the first place), has also been notably quiet amid the situation. But she revealed that she's open to discussing her side of things on an episode of "Red Table Talk."