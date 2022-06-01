90 Day Fiance Star Stephanie Matto's Business Ventures Continue To Get Stranger And Stranger

Stephanie Matto, known for being one of the now featured singles on TLC's "90 Day Fiance: The Single Life," has been busy supplementing her income in very bizarre ways recently. The money from the franchise is reportedly estimated at $14,500 for a 12-episode season, according to Us Weekly, which clearly isn't enough for Matto. But instead of pursuing a traditional career, the reality star is collecting bodily fluids and gas to sell on the internet.

She told In Touch in December 2021, "Yeah, it is pretty crazy. It is. And the thing is what I find really awesome about this whole entire new, like fart jar venture is that I think it's inspired a lot of people to think outside of the box, as far as ways that they can make money." Matto apparently made over $200,000 for selling her farts in jars online in 2021, according to Entertainment Tonight. In the jars, she included flower petals and handwritten notes for her customers.

Matto did get some backlash for her business venture online, but didn't stop until she experienced a health scare. The New York Post reported that Matto stopped selling her farts in January after she thought she was having a stroke or heart attack. Now, the "90 Day Fiance" star has found a new and possibly stranger way to make money.