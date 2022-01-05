90 Day Fiance Star's Fart Selling Business Takes Scary Turn

Stephanie Matto is putting an end to her so-called "fartpreneurship." While it was short-lived, the "90 Day Fiance" star had a great run selling her own farts in jars. It's an unconventional way to make money, sure, but she claimed to have raked in as much as $45,000 a week, so one has to respect the hustle.

While Stephanie's impetus for selling jarred versions of passed gas was to bring in revenue, she also thought that it would be a great way to boost her social capital. "I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it'd be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people's attention," she told Buzzfeed in an interview. "And it has definitely worked." She said she got the idea after studying the fetishes of the subscribers of her adult-only subscription site, Unfiltrd.

Stephanie is aware that people might view her differently as she's chosen to pursue a rather peculiar way of living, but she learned not to dwell on negativity. "It hasn't been easy to let go of that feeling of caring what others think, but I am much happier and much more successful ever since I've started to live my life unfazed by the opinions of others," she shared. "If anything, I am grateful that I am able to entertain, spark debates and discussions, and open people's eyes to different ways of life." But as lucrative as her fart factory had been, she had no choice but to stop operations after a health scare.