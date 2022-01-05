90 Day Fiance Star's Fart Selling Business Takes Scary Turn
Stephanie Matto is putting an end to her so-called "fartpreneurship." While it was short-lived, the "90 Day Fiance" star had a great run selling her own farts in jars. It's an unconventional way to make money, sure, but she claimed to have raked in as much as $45,000 a week, so one has to respect the hustle.
While Stephanie's impetus for selling jarred versions of passed gas was to bring in revenue, she also thought that it would be a great way to boost her social capital. "I think my main motivation was money, but I also thought it'd be a hilarious publicity move that would get a lot of people's attention," she told Buzzfeed in an interview. "And it has definitely worked." She said she got the idea after studying the fetishes of the subscribers of her adult-only subscription site, Unfiltrd.
Stephanie is aware that people might view her differently as she's chosen to pursue a rather peculiar way of living, but she learned not to dwell on negativity. "It hasn't been easy to let go of that feeling of caring what others think, but I am much happier and much more successful ever since I've started to live my life unfazed by the opinions of others," she shared. "If anything, I am grateful that I am able to entertain, spark debates and discussions, and open people's eyes to different ways of life." But as lucrative as her fart factory had been, she had no choice but to stop operations after a health scare.
90 Day Fiance's Stephanie Matto closed her fart factory following a health scare
It may seem easy to pass gas straight onto a jar, but doing it multiple times in a row to sell hundreds of jarred farts per week is no joke. Stephanie Matto shared how she would intentionally consume foods that would help produce more gas. "I remember within one day I had about three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup," she told InTouch.
It all came to a halt when she started feeling ill, to the point that she thought she was having something similar to a stroke or a heart attack. When she made it to the hospital, she was told that what she had experienced were severe gas pains. "I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business," she told Jam Press.
Stephanie's fart-selling venture only lasted two months, but she ended up making a whopping $200,000. She won't, however, leave the business of farts completely. Now that she can't produce farts of her own for profit, she's looking into other fart-related projects, including fart NFTs. "I'm working on digital fart jar artwork at the moment," she said. "I think everything happens for a reason and although my fart-selling days are ending, I am going to save the money I've made and will put some into crypto. I'm also going to be donating to a charity that supports gastric disorders."