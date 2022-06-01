Elon Musk's Mom Reveals Whether The Billionaire Is Willing To Take Her Advice

Parents often have some really great advice, but in Elon Musk's case — maybe not so much. The billionaire has made several successful business deals in recent years which has crowned him the title of one of the richest men in the world with a whopping net worth of $271.3 billion, according to Forbes. Back in 2000, Musk co-founded Paypal which later became a very successful business for him and a few years later he became the controversial CEO of Tesla from there, his other business ventures included SolarCity, and Space X, per TIME.

While it's no surprise Musk can start a business, he says it hasn't always been easy and he's learned the best way to go about it is to not have a plan per se. "I had a business plan way back in the Zip2 days," he said during an interview with CNBC. "But these things are always wrong, so I just didn't bother with business plans after that."

According to the New York Times, on April 25 Musk sought to acquire Twitter for about $44 billion, adding it to one of his latest business ventures. As of May 17, per CNBC, the Twitter deal is on pause. Even though the entrepreneur felt like it was a good idea, maybe he should have listened to his mother, who voiced her reservations about it.