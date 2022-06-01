Elon Musk's Mom Reveals Whether The Billionaire Is Willing To Take Her Advice
Parents often have some really great advice, but in Elon Musk's case — maybe not so much. The billionaire has made several successful business deals in recent years which has crowned him the title of one of the richest men in the world with a whopping net worth of $271.3 billion, according to Forbes. Back in 2000, Musk co-founded Paypal which later became a very successful business for him and a few years later he became the controversial CEO of Tesla from there, his other business ventures included SolarCity, and Space X, per TIME.
While it's no surprise Musk can start a business, he says it hasn't always been easy and he's learned the best way to go about it is to not have a plan per se. "I had a business plan way back in the Zip2 days," he said during an interview with CNBC. "But these things are always wrong, so I just didn't bother with business plans after that."
According to the New York Times, on April 25 Musk sought to acquire Twitter for about $44 billion, adding it to one of his latest business ventures. As of May 17, per CNBC, the Twitter deal is on pause. Even though the entrepreneur felt like it was a good idea, maybe he should have listened to his mother, who voiced her reservations about it.
Maye Musk was against some of Elon Musk's businesses
Speaking candidly on Today, in an interview with Hoda and Jenna, Maye Musk revealed she hasn't always liked Elon Musk's business ideas, or how hard he pushes himself when he is working. Maye admitted she advised her son not to buy Twitter along with a slew of his other larger-than-life ordeals. "I told him not to do an electric car, as well as rockets and he didn't listen to me," she told Hoda and Jenna. But, just like most kids, he didn't listen.
Maye added that while she had no problems with Elon starting Tesla, at the time, she did however feel her son needed to take a step back from work. "He worked so hard, he needed a break," she said. Elon was working around the clock with solar energy, electric cars and rockets which his mom believed to be too much at once. "I said, just choose one so that you don't work so hard."
However, just like Maye, a lot of people also shared her same testament when it came to Elon buying Twitter. "I can think of a million other things I could spend $44 billion on and the bird app isn't one of them," one user wrote. "I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company," another said. However, despite the critics, Elon will do what he wants to do.