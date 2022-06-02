A Major Prince Andrew Ally Seems To Be Changing His Tune

Attempts to rehab Prince Andrew's image during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee are going as well as you'd expect. The disgraced prince's comeback attempts are falling flat, to little surprise. The queen's second son will join his mom at the Service of Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3, per the Independent, but the general British public doesn't seem to buy it.

Newsweek reported the Duke of York's approval rating in the U.K. is -80, according to YouGov. Another sign of the public's disgust about "Randy Andy" is that one of the top songs in the U.K. this week is "Prince Andrew is a Sweaty N***e," according to the Independent. The cheeky tune is climbing the charts the closer it gets to Platinum Jubilee events. British activist Shola Mos-Shogbamimu told Newsweek that Andrew's participation in the Platinum Jubilee "says to the rest of the world that the British people are fools. Because the only reason the monarchy can do that and get away with it is because they think that we are fools." The activist continued, "It's almost like, we are better than you, we are higher than you, we are richer than you, whatever we say is what's going to go." Ouch.

Now, after a major ally changed his tune about Andrew, the prince was dealt another blow.