Would Lindsay Lohan Ever Join The Real Housewives Of Dubai?
If you've been curious as to where in the world Lindsay Lohan is, don't worry, she's safe and sound in Dubai.
The "Mean Girls" actor moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2014 in pursuit of a simpler life. "Moving here was a fresh start," she told Emirates Woman in 2018. "You hear more about real current events rather than celebrity gossip, which I really appreciate." And unlike her life in the U.S. where she was constantly followed by paparazzi, she gets to enjoy peace and quiet in her new home country. "There's a certain calmness that I find there. There's no paparazzi, no cameras; that's a big deal for me," she told W Magazine. "I never considered people taking a picture 'bothering' me, but I don't want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I'm crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry."
Lohan is now happily engaged to Bader Shammas, and it looks like she has no plans of returning to America anytime soon. And while she has veered away from the screen from some time now, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" star Caroline Stanbury says the actor will make a great addition to the show.
The Real Housewives of Dubai star wants Lindsay Lohan to join the show
If Lindsay Lohan ever expresses interest in joining "The Real Housewives of Dubai," Caroline Stanbury would welcome her with open arms. Speaking to Page Six, Stanbury said that she thinks her pal, who she says she's known for years, would make a great Housewife addition.
However, she doesn't think Lohan would ever do it, as her passion lies in something else. "I don't think she'd want to do it. Her first love [is acting]," Stanbury said. "I actually spoke to her today. She's doing a new movie and is super happy and has got her ['Lohdown'] podcast. I can't imagine she'd be joining us, but [we're] happy to have her if she wants to." Lohan is no stranger to reality TV — she did star in her own show, "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club," once upon a time.
But even if she wanted to join "Housewives," she probably won't be able to, considering how she recently inked a deal with Netflix to star in multiple films. Following her upcoming holiday film "Falling for Christmas," the actor agreed to a two-picture movie deal with the streaming giant. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," Netflix's head of independent productions Christina Rogers said, per Entertainment Weekly. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."