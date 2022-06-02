Would Lindsay Lohan Ever Join The Real Housewives Of Dubai?

If you've been curious as to where in the world Lindsay Lohan is, don't worry, she's safe and sound in Dubai.

The "Mean Girls" actor moved to the United Arab Emirates in 2014 in pursuit of a simpler life. "Moving here was a fresh start," she told Emirates Woman in 2018. "You hear more about real current events rather than celebrity gossip, which I really appreciate." And unlike her life in the U.S. where she was constantly followed by paparazzi, she gets to enjoy peace and quiet in her new home country. "There's a certain calmness that I find there. There's no paparazzi, no cameras; that's a big deal for me," she told W Magazine. "I never considered people taking a picture 'bothering' me, but I don't want people to misinterpret who I am as a person if they see me sneezing and they say I'm crying. I do really appreciate having the life where I can just go outside and not have to worry."

Lohan is now happily engaged to Bader Shammas, and it looks like she has no plans of returning to America anytime soon. And while she has veered away from the screen from some time now, "The Real Housewives of Dubai" star Caroline Stanbury says the actor will make a great addition to the show.