Gwyneth Paltrow And Kourtney Kardashian's Businesses Are Teaming Up

Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, both queens of curated living, have collaborated to create a product that would excite fans.

Both parties were once involved in a controversy where Kardashian was accused of copying Paltrow's brand, Goop. Some fans think that Kardashian-founded site Poosh, whose mission is to "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle," is a direct rip-off of Paltrow's Goop. "Ok so Poosh is like the Goop for the Kardashian generation? Honestly if anyone's gonna tell me to drink tumeric tea I want it to be Kourtney," one fan tweeted.

But Paltrow doesn't seem to think that Poosh is anything like her Goop. On Instagram, she quickly shot down the claims, saying that they shouldn't be pitted against each other. "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls**t; there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," the actor-turned-wellness guru wrote, per Us Weekly. "I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now, I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses ... There is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person." And it does seem like she meant what she said, as she and Kardashian teamed up to release their brainchild: the "This Smells Like My Pooshy" candle.