Gwyneth Paltrow And Kourtney Kardashian's Businesses Are Teaming Up
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian, both queens of curated living, have collaborated to create a product that would excite fans.
Both parties were once involved in a controversy where Kardashian was accused of copying Paltrow's brand, Goop. Some fans think that Kardashian-founded site Poosh, whose mission is to "educate, motivate, create, and curate a modern lifestyle," is a direct rip-off of Paltrow's Goop. "Ok so Poosh is like the Goop for the Kardashian generation? Honestly if anyone's gonna tell me to drink tumeric tea I want it to be Kourtney," one fan tweeted.
But Paltrow doesn't seem to think that Poosh is anything like her Goop. On Instagram, she quickly shot down the claims, saying that they shouldn't be pitted against each other. "This idea that women need to be in competition is legacy patriarchy bulls**t; there is room for EVERY woman to fulfill her dreams," the actor-turned-wellness guru wrote, per Us Weekly. "I used to fall prey to this kind of thinking years ago, so I understand where it comes from. Now, I get so happy when I see new wellness businesses ... There is a place for all of us, plus @kourtneykardash is a really good person." And it does seem like she meant what she said, as she and Kardashian teamed up to release their brainchild: the "This Smells Like My Pooshy" candle.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian joined forces to create a special candle
There's absolutely no bad blood between Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian as evidenced in their latest project. On June 2, the two released a candle named "This Smells Like My Pooshy," which is supposed to be a follow-up to Goop's "This Smells Like My Vagina" and "This Smells Like My Orgasm" candles.
The Goop site notes that the candle features "creamy Tahitian coconut milk and rich gardenia butter blend with freshly crushed green stems and subtly earthy sandalwood," and its scent is concocted to emit a vibe that is "luscious, sensual, and deeply intoxicating." It retails for $75 a pop and also comes in a votive for $20.
While the whole project seems cheeky, Paltrow and Kardashian aren't taking it lightly. They said that their joint project proves that women can work with one another, and not against each other. "I feel like part of the reason that the patriarchy holds its power is because they create this notion of scarcity for women and competition for women," Paltrow said, per Harper's Bazaar. Meanwhile, Kardashian said that she never let all the criticism and comparison get in the way of building and growing her brand. "I knew there was going to be comparison when we were starting, and I think that something my sisters and I pride ourselves in is being really supportive, too, of other brands in the same space, because there's so much room."