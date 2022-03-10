Kourtney Kardashian's Recent Interview Has Fans Mocking Her Left And Right
As synonymous as Kim Kardashian is with SKIMS, Khloé Kardashian is with Good American, and Kylie Jenner is with Kylie Beauty, the same can't be said for Kourtney Kardashian and her brand, lifestyle website Poosh. Like her sisters, the reality star made an attempt to parlay her multimillion-dollar success from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" into her own entrepreneurial effort, but "Kourtney" and "Poosh" simply haven't hit as hard. (Much like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Poosh offers a simultaneous blogging-and-shopping experience for consumers to peruse and purchase all things from home goods to beauty products.)
As Radar Online reported in 2019, Kourtney herself was allegedly let down by the public reception of Poosh. "Kourtney doesn't understand why Poosh isn't taking off like she was hoping," a source said at the time, claiming that Kourtney blamed momager Kris Jenner. "She thinks Kris has focused so much of her time and energy into Kylie and Kim," the insider added.
Fans who have "kept up with the Kardashians" might have a different theory as to why Kourtney, despite her net worth of $65 million (largely due to show royalties and endorsement deals via Celebrity Net Worth), can't get her brand on the level of SKIMS. They made that theory clear when a recent interview snippet of the Kardashians went viral.
Does Kourtney Kardashian work? Some fans think not.
Kourtney Kardashian might want to review the tape. In a clip from a new Variety interview promoting Hulu's upcoming "The Kardashians," sister Kim Kardashian offered her own personal career advice — "Get your f****** ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days" — to which Kourtney agreed, "That's so true." Viewers of the snippet found Kourtney's pro-working stance a bit ironic (if not downright hypocritical) and they have the receipts from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" to prove it.
"DID KOURTNEY MISS SEASON 18 OF KUWTK??? LIKE THE GIRLY SAID SHE DIDNT WANT TO WORK???," one fan snarked in response. (Kourtney, as seen in this "KUWTK" Season 15 clip, did famously voice her displeasure with her career and filming of the show.) "Kourtney knows first hand about not wanting to work. She refused to put in any work in 15/17 seasons of KUWTK," another Twitter user chimed in. Meanwhile, the fan who tweeted the interview clip quipped, "Kourtney goes on more vacations in a three month period than most ppl including myself go on in an entire lifetime."
Some fans of the Kardashians, however, thought the oldest sister was just showcasing her trademark dry humor. "She's being sarcastic Kim has called her out plenty for not wanting to work," as one user opined.