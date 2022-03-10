Kourtney Kardashian's Recent Interview Has Fans Mocking Her Left And Right

As synonymous as Kim Kardashian is with SKIMS, Khloé Kardashian is with Good American, and Kylie Jenner is with Kylie Beauty, the same can't be said for Kourtney Kardashian and her brand, lifestyle website Poosh. Like her sisters, the reality star made an attempt to parlay her multimillion-dollar success from "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" into her own entrepreneurial effort, but "Kourtney" and "Poosh" simply haven't hit as hard. (Much like Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop, Poosh offers a simultaneous blogging-and-shopping experience for consumers to peruse and purchase all things from home goods to beauty products.)

As Radar Online reported in 2019, Kourtney herself was allegedly let down by the public reception of Poosh. "Kourtney doesn't understand why Poosh isn't taking off like she was hoping," a source said at the time, claiming that Kourtney blamed momager Kris Jenner. "She thinks Kris has focused so much of her time and energy into Kylie and Kim," the insider added.

Fans who have "kept up with the Kardashians" might have a different theory as to why Kourtney, despite her net worth of $65 million (largely due to show royalties and endorsement deals via Celebrity Net Worth), can't get her brand on the level of SKIMS. They made that theory clear when a recent interview snippet of the Kardashians went viral.