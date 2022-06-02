Robert Pattinson And Kristen Stewart Could Be Reuniting Thanks To A Famous Director
Back in the early 2010s, the relationship between Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson ruled headlines and the lives of tween fans worldwide. Having first met on the set of the mega-popular "Twilight" franchise, the two emerging actors instantly sparked a connection. In a 2019 interview with The New Yorker, the "Panic Room" actor described their first meeting at a script reading as swoon-worthy, stating, "It was so clear who worked." However, after four years of dating, the It couple called it quits after a picture of Stewart kissing director Rupert Sanders circulated on the internet in 2012. At the time, a source told People that the "Charlie's Angels" actor was "absolutely devastated" and described the photo as "a complete lapse in judgement." After reconciling temporarily for a few months in 2013, the couple officially ended their relationship.
Since ending their high-profile relationship, the two actors have gone on to create fruitful careers. In the last two years, both secured roles in Oscar-nominated films like "Spencer" and "The Lighthouse." Pattinson and Stewart have also been involved in new romantic relationships with their current partners, Suki Waterhouse and Dylan Meyer, respectively. But even though the epic years of "KPatz" are long gone, fans and industry professionals have expressed an interest in seeing the two reunite on the big screen.
David Cronenberg wants to reunite Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Since the end of the "Twilight" franchise, fans of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have rallied for the two to reunite in some capacity. Even industry creatives like acclaimed director David Cronenberg have also expressed an interest in seeing them share a screen again. Over the years, the Canadian director has worked with Stewart and Pattinson on numerous projects. Pattinson starred in 2012's "Cosmpopolis," and Stewart starred in his latest film, "Crimes of the Future."
In a recent interview with World of Reel, Cronenberg revealed that he met Stewart through the "Bel Ami" star. "It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen. They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors," he explained. After praising the two acting talents, Cronenberg said he could "definitely think of a movie or idea" that they could collaborate on. "I don't want to get into it because it wouldn't be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them," Cronenberg said.
Even though a new film featuring the two is unlikely, it isn't the first time that it has been pitched. In a 2021 interview with Variety, Stewart was asked if she would play the Joker in Pattinson's "Batman," to which she responded, "I love the energy behind that." She added, "I'm totally down to play a freaky, scary person."