Why NeNe Leakes Is Being Sued By Her Boyfriend's Wife

NeNe Leakes may be one of the most dramatic cast members in housewives franchise history. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star announced her exit from the series ahead of Season 13 in 2020, according to Us Weekly. However, this was not the first time Leakes exited the show. She was an original housewife when the show began in 2008, but announced her departure in 2015 before Season 8. Eventually, she came back to the show in 2017 and stayed until her latest exit in 2020. Viewers might have thought they would never see the reality star on Bravo again, but Leakes hasn't fully closed the door on the opportunity.

During a 2021 appearance on "The Real," the RHOA alum said she would consider returning to the series. "I'm OK with returning to the show as long as we can work through a few things," she explained (via Page Six). "I have a lot of unfinished business with a couple of them that they confirmed on the show [during Season 13]. I think that Andy and I need to have a sit-down and talk, and then we're off to the races."

Despite her exit from the franchise, the drama hasn't seemed to stop following Leakes. In fact, the housewife has been dealing with some recent legal drama unrelated to the show, as well. Leakes found a new man in late 2021. And while things appear to be going well between the two, her boyfriend's estranged wife isn't too happy about their romance.