Who Is NeNe Leakes Dating Mere Months After The Tragic Death Of Her Husband?

NeNe Leakes is a reality television personality known for starring in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." She also played Roz Washington on the television show "Glee" and appeared on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," per IMDb. Fans of "RHOA" love NeNe for her direct and outspoken manner as she navigates the ups and downs of life, which is why her departure from the series in 2020 came as a huge disappointment. At the time, the businesswoman spoke to her fans via her YouTube channel to explain why she was leaving, noting that it wasn't an "easy decision." It seems that she wasn't able to come to an agreement with producers during contract negotiations and chose to back out of the show.

A year following her departure from "RHOA," NeNe tragically lost her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer. He was diagnosed in 2018 and went into remission for two years until June 2021 when the cancer came back, per US Weekly. The day after he died, NeNe took to Instagram to post a video of the couple dancing together as she sang to Gregg, adding a string of broken heart emoji in the caption. In the comments, fans expressed their condolences and sent their love to NeNe as she began her grieving process.

This week, NeNe posted a photo from her 54th birthday party in which she was cuddled up to a man, causing fans to wonder if she was dating someone new.