NeNe Leakes Gets Honest About Dating After Gregg's Death
NeNe Leakes became widowed after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died on September 1 due to complications from colon cancer. Although isn't the first star who tragically lost their significant other, it doesn't make the dating world easier for this former "Real Housewives of Atlanta."
But before we get into that interesting update, let's recap how NeNe has been doing in the wake of such a loss. Well, NeNe did have a little beef with former "RHOA" co-star Cynthia Bailey due to her missing Gregg's funeral, even though she showed up to his memorial party. NeNe seems to have moved on, though, choosing instead to focus on her lounge in Atlanta, family, and other friends. "I have a whole group of people that is coming to my house everyday, doing different stuff with me," she said about her devoted network, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.
Of course, NeNe can receive all the advice and support in the world, but how does she truly feel about putting herself back out into the dating pool? Let's just say she didn't hold back.
NeNe says 'dating is hard'
NeNe Leakes isn't shy to speak on her truth, she also is equally unafraid to get vulnerable, too. Nene was candid with the hosts of "The Real" on November 4, sharing how hard it's been living her life without her late husband, Gregg Leakes. "I miss Gregg every day. I miss his touch, I miss being able to go to Greg for advice," Nene said. "We all call him our problem solver." But NeNe continued, "He [Gregg] wanted me to be happy, he wanted me to continue on, he wanted me, he said to me he wanted me to love his children."
So with that in mind, NeNe is trying to move on, boldly stating to potential suitors, "Shoot your shot!" As for how she's navigating the dating world? "Being in the house a lot by yourself, makes you really depressed, it makes me really think about Gregg a lot. So I go out with my girlfriends and we've met up with different people," Nene revealed. She added, "One of my friends, Peter, has introduced me to somebody. We just talk, like hi and whatever. One of my girlfriends has introduced me to somebody. Dating is hard, it's crazy."
NeNe also addressed her future on "RHOA," admitting, "I think that Andy and I need to have a sitdown and talk and then we're off to the races." If NeNe does return, it's fair to reason her dating life will be a big part of the show.