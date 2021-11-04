NeNe Leakes Gets Honest About Dating After Gregg's Death

NeNe Leakes became widowed after her husband, Gregg Leakes, died on September 1 due to complications from colon cancer. Although isn't the first star who tragically lost their significant other, it doesn't make the dating world easier for this former "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

But before we get into that interesting update, let's recap how NeNe has been doing in the wake of such a loss. Well, NeNe did have a little beef with former "RHOA" co-star Cynthia Bailey due to her missing Gregg's funeral, even though she showed up to his memorial party. NeNe seems to have moved on, though, choosing instead to focus on her lounge in Atlanta, family, and other friends. "I have a whole group of people that is coming to my house everyday, doing different stuff with me," she said about her devoted network, according to Bravo's The Daily Dish.

Of course, NeNe can receive all the advice and support in the world, but how does she truly feel about putting herself back out into the dating pool? Let's just say she didn't hold back.