NeNe Leakes' First Post After Gregg's Death Is Truly Heartbreaking

Many are mourning after the death of Gregg Leakes, the husband of NeNe Leakes. Gregg was a loving husband and father beloved by fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." Viewers appreciated how he was the quiet balance to NeNe's often outrageous antics, and many paid tribute to him following his death on September 1.

News of Gregg's deteriorating health first surfaced on August 28, when NeNe told people visiting her Duluth, Georgia, lounge, The Linnethia, that her "husband is transitioning to the other side." It was Gregg's second time dealing with cancer, which NeNe addressed in June. "It's difficult," she said during an Instagram Live, according to TODAY. "He's super small. If you've ever been around somebody who's had cancer before, he's different." Of course, the situation was tough on multiple levels for NeNe, who married Gregg in 1997 (the two divorced in 2011, then remarried two years later). "I'm not good at fluffing the pillow; I'm good at buying the pillow," she said on "RHOA" about being a caretaker, per The Sun.

Now that Gregg is gone, NeNe is reflecting on the beautiful life they shared together, which was evident in the first post she shared after his death.