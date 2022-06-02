The Scary Reason Alec Baldwin's Son Was Rushed To The ER
We think there needs to be a new show called "Keeping Up with the Baldwins," because there are a lot of them to follow. Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are the proud parents of six — Carmen, 8; Rafael, 6; Leonardo, 5; Romeo, 3; Eduardo, 18 months; and Lucia, 13 months. Alec also shares another daughter, Ireland Baldwin, from his marriage to "L.A. Confidential" star Kim Basinger. Talk about a brood! To keep fans updated, Hilaria regularly posts photos and videos of her kiddos on Instagram, much to the delight of her 950,000-plus followers.
The star has had a few difficult spots in her parenting journey. In 2021, the star opened up on Instagram about a tough topic. "I had two miscarriages in a row in 2019–the second at 4 months. I was told 'it's just bad luck'...there is so much mystery why certain souls come into our lives and others do not," she explained to her followers. "We all have different fertility/infertility stories and there are so many ways we can become parents," she added.
The star received some much better news on March 29. The yoga enthusiast surprised fans by announcing that she was expecting her seventh child. "After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall," she wrote in the caption of the upload, adding that they "were pretty sure our family was complete" ahead of the pregnancy, but it still came as a welcomed surprise.
Hilaria Baldwin details son's scary allergic reaction
Hilaria Baldwin is letting fans know about a serious incident that happened with one of her children. The mother-of-six took to Instagram to share a photo of her son Eduardo, who she and her husband, Alec Baldwin, call "Edu." She snapped a selfie-style photo of herself and the toddler at the hospital. Hilaria wore a mask while Edu had a few medical devices placed on his chest and stomach.
In the caption, Hilaria mused about how there's "never a dull moment" in their family. "Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today, and I had to give him an epi pen. I've never had to administer it on my own," she wrote, adding that "it was a scary experience." Luckily, she said her son was doing well, but she urged fans to learn from her experience and purchase an EpiPen. "If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly," the star added. Fans flooded the comments section of the post with well-wishes for Edu. "Nicely done Mama!! Quick work and good thinking!" one follower commented.
This is not the first scary situation that Hilaria has faced with her kiddos this year. In April, she revealed that her son, Rafa, broke his arm while playing at the park. Luckily, doctors situated his arm in a sling, and he's on the road to recovery.