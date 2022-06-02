Alex Rodriguez's Relationship With His Younger Girlfriend Appears To Be Heating Up

When former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance a full 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2003, they almost broke the internet. Bennifer 2.0, and all the PDA that comes with that moniker, arrived in full force. Then in April, the "My Love Don't Cost a Thing" songstress revealed that the "Argo" Oscar winner had proposed to her ... again!

With all this excitement, the media frenzy surrounding the breakup of J-Lo and Yankee's slugger Alex Rodriguez completely fizzled. When we learned in January 2021 that he had been accused of cheating on the "If You Had My Love" singer with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, J-Lo called off their engagement after four years together, and released a statement that they were "better as friends," per Cosmopolitan.

But when J-Lo was spotted with Affleck by May, A-Rod was clearly hurt. "A-Rod is shocked that J-Lo has moved on," a source told E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J-Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." But the former All-Star athlete has now moved on himself, and it seems things are getting serious.