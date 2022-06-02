Alex Rodriguez's Relationship With His Younger Girlfriend Appears To Be Heating Up
When former flames Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance a full 17 years after they broke off their engagement in 2003, they almost broke the internet. Bennifer 2.0, and all the PDA that comes with that moniker, arrived in full force. Then in April, the "My Love Don't Cost a Thing" songstress revealed that the "Argo" Oscar winner had proposed to her ... again!
With all this excitement, the media frenzy surrounding the breakup of J-Lo and Yankee's slugger Alex Rodriguez completely fizzled. When we learned in January 2021 that he had been accused of cheating on the "If You Had My Love" singer with "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy, J-Lo called off their engagement after four years together, and released a statement that they were "better as friends," per Cosmopolitan.
But when J-Lo was spotted with Affleck by May, A-Rod was clearly hurt. "A-Rod is shocked that J-Lo has moved on," a source told E! News. "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J-Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him." But the former All-Star athlete has now moved on himself, and it seems things are getting serious.
A-Rod and Kathryne Padgett are very touchy-feely
Page Six sent one of their people to spy on Alex Rodriguez and his latest flame, fitness guru Kathryne Padgett, at the NBA eastern conference finals in Miami on May 25. According to them, Padgett — more than 20 years his junior — is very fond of cozying up to the former Yankees slugger in public. "She's definitely way more touchy than [he is]," the spy told the outlet. "She gets really close to his face while talking and smiling. She looks kind of crazy and over-the-top."
Now before you go thinking that this relationship is all in her head, A-Rod commented on one of her IG photos, also taken a basketball game, with three fire emojis. Also, we're gonna try to not read too much into the fact that he commented the same thing on a photo of her standing in front of the word "Love." That is one step away from #InstagramOfficial as far as we're concerned.
A-Rod and Padgett were first spotted together in January when they attended back-to-back basketball games together. By April, E! News had spotted them cruising around town in his red Porsche. On April 7, he also took credit for snapping a bootylicious photo of Padgett, telling an Instagram commenter that yes, those were his photography skills. We are counting down the days until they are #RedCarpetOfficial.