Sarah Jessica Parker Is Finally Sharing Her Side Of The Feud With Kim Cattrall

December 2021's premiere of the "Sex and the City" spin-off series, "And Just Like That," was marked by a surprising amount of controversy. In addition to sexual assault allegations against franchise star Chris Noth, the absence of Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones reignited long-standing rumors of a feud between Cattrall and co-star Sarah Jessica Parker. In 2017, Cattrall shocked fans when she told Piers Morgan she and Parker had a "toxic relationship" on-set and were never friends, per the BBC. "We've been colleagues and in some ways it's a very healthy place to be," Cattrall put it at the time.

Things became more overtly icy when, after her brother's death in February 2018, Cattrall slammed Parker for "reaching out" and "exploiting our tragedy" on Instagram. In the caption, Cattrall wrote to Parker, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now... You are not my family. You are not my friend." Parker expressed shock at Cattrall's public comments that month on "Watch What Happens Live," sharing that she was "just heartbroken" because "that's not the way I recall our experience."

Parker has never opened up about the specifics of Cattrall's discontent with her, however — until now.