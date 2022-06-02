Chip And Joanna Gaines Are Celebrating A Relationship Benchmark

Chip and Joanna Gaines seemed destined for marriage from the beginning. While working with Joanna's father in an autoshop, Chip fell for his future wife before ever meeting her after her dad posted a family photo in his office. "I knew I'd marry her one day just by the picture on the wall," he recalled to PopSugar in 2018. Although Joanna was not instantly convinced he was marriage material, it was only a few months into dating that her mind was made up. "I knew he was the one because I knew I could trust him," the HGTV personality said.

It was not always smooth sailing for the "Fixer Upper" hosts, as their different personalities clashed. "Early on we had our fair share of fights and figuring out where the boundaries were," Joanna told People in 2016. Their varying approaches to both life and business wound up complementing each other. "Match made in heaven is not the term you would use to describe us. But when we mixed our personalities together, it created a spark," Joanna said.

In 2017, rumors circulated that their relationship was on the rocks and that the television hosts could call it quits. Chip cleared the air about a possible divorce by responding to a tweet. "Won't ever happen.. you can take that to the bank!" he tweeted. Nearly five years later, the couple is still together and has cause for celebration.