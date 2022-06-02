Jennifer Lopez Lights Up Instagram For A Seriously Spicy Reason
Jennifer Lopez is known for sharing plenty of updates with fans on social media. It doesn't hurt that the triple threat songstress happens to be one of the most well-known celebs on the planet. She boasts a massive Instagram following of 210 million, which is pretty impressive if you ask us. Fans seem interested in all aspects of the singer's life, but her romance with Ben Affleck has garnered one headline after another. Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in July 2021 and, like the summer sun, it's been hot, hot, hot. Following their reunion, Bennifer 2.0 was officially a thing and many of us felt like we were back in the early 2000s. In April, Affleck popped the question, and Lopez shared the news with fans on her website.
Lopez tends to shy away from posting photos with Affleck on Instagram, but sas not been shy about sharing her feelings about social media. "I'm lucky because I know enough of the old world before social media, and so I'm not a kid who's growing up on it where it's the be-all and end-all and it could really destroy me emotionally," she recalled to AdWeek (via MSN). "I know that it's great for what it is," she added, while also saying that she still doesn't take it too "seriously."
In any case, she definitely knows how to use the platform, and her most recent social media share is attracting plenty of attention.
Jennifer Lopez shares bikini-clad shot
Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Jennifer Lopez lit up her Instagram feed with another bikini-clad shot that has her fans buzzing. The upload included two photos and one video that captured the star clad in a black bikini. In the first shot, Lopez posed in front of a palm tree, crossing her arms around under her chest. She sported a triangular black bikini top with skinny straps and a pair of bottoms to match. The singer dressed up the look with a semi-sheer kimono as she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of purple radiant glasses. Her highlighted locks tumbled over her shoulders.
The second image in the series captured Lopez from head-to-toe as she dressed up her pool-chic look with a pair of heels. In the last update, Lopez strutted her stuff for the camera. Several fans commented on the post to applaud the mother of two. "IM LITERALLY SPEECHLESS," one follower wrote. Another social media user simply referred to her as a "queen." We can only imagine what Ben Affleck must think of the photo.
Lopez directed fans to the link in her bio for a giveaway with Virgin Voyages. "Jennifer Lopez thinks you deserve a restorative, seafaring vacation — and we agree," the website reads. "So together, we're awarding lucky Sailors the opportunity to set sail on our exclusively adult voyage out of either Miami or Barcelona." Seems pretty cool to us.