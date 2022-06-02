Is Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Retiring From The NFL?

Amidst rumors of his retirement, NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced leading up to the 2021 NFL season that he intended to make a return. "Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role," NFL Network's Ian Rappaport tweeted on March 8, 2021. Less than two weeks later — on March 18 — the journeyman quarterback inked a deal with the Washington Commanders, and it appeared he would continue playing for several more seasons.

Not long after signing his new deal, the former New York Jet spoke about what circumstances would cause him to step away from the game. "At this point if I'm not out there playing, if I'm not considered a starter, if they're not going to give me an opportunity to compete, then that's the point where I'll probably hang them up," Fitzpatrick said while appearing on "The Russ Tucker Football Podcast" on March 22, 2021.

Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick hit a roadblock when he was injured in the first game of the 2021 season. He suffered a hip subluxation and originally opted for rehab over surgery in hopes of returning in a matter of weeks, per NFL.com. By December of that year, after making very little progress rehabbing the injury, Fitzpatrick underwent season-ending hip surgery. It was unknown at the time if he would return to football.