Is Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Retiring From The NFL?
Amidst rumors of his retirement, NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced leading up to the 2021 NFL season that he intended to make a return. "Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role," NFL Network's Ian Rappaport tweeted on March 8, 2021. Less than two weeks later — on March 18 — the journeyman quarterback inked a deal with the Washington Commanders, and it appeared he would continue playing for several more seasons.
Not long after signing his new deal, the former New York Jet spoke about what circumstances would cause him to step away from the game. "At this point if I'm not out there playing, if I'm not considered a starter, if they're not going to give me an opportunity to compete, then that's the point where I'll probably hang them up," Fitzpatrick said while appearing on "The Russ Tucker Football Podcast" on March 22, 2021.
Unfortunately, Fitzpatrick hit a roadblock when he was injured in the first game of the 2021 season. He suffered a hip subluxation and originally opted for rehab over surgery in hopes of returning in a matter of weeks, per NFL.com. By December of that year, after making very little progress rehabbing the injury, Fitzpatrick underwent season-ending hip surgery. It was unknown at the time if he would return to football.
Ryan Fitzpatrick's next career move
Multiple outlets reported on June 2 that Ryan Fitzpatrick was retiring from the NFL. Teammates of the quarterback reportedly received a text that announced he was stepping away. "Congrats on a Helluva career, Fitzy!! Loved sharing the field with you!! The gratitude is all mine!!" former running back Fred Jackson tweeted. Jackson included a screenshot of a text message from Fitzpatrick that read, "Forever grateful for the magical ride." Several journalists reported the news as well, including the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "Ryan Fitzpatrick hangs it up after 17 NFL seasons, with broadcasting quite likely in his future," he wrote while retweeting Jackson.
In addition to Pelissero, other reporters mentioned that Fitzpatrick would be headed to the announcer's booth once he retired. "As long-time QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calls it quits, sources say he's in talks with Amazon for a key role this season. So we'll be seeing plenty of Fitz going forward," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted. Even though Fitzpatrick has yet to publicly announce his retirement at the time of this writing, his role as a broadcaster appears imminent.
The New York Post also reported that the veteran quarterback was headed to Amazon. That news came after the streamer had signed Al Michaels in addition to former NFL players such as Tony Gonzalez and Marshawn Lynch. No deal was announced because negotiations between Amazon and Fitzpatrick were still ongoing, per the Post.