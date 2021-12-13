How Will Aaron Rodgers' Current Injury Impact His Career?

For the final months of 2021, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been under the public microscope — well, his health has, at least. After reports that Rodgers had contracted COVID-19 in early November, despite purportedly leading the public to believe he had been vaccinated from the disease in full, the football player was lambasted for, in turn, endangering what was then a seven-game winning streak for the Packers, and, more greatly, potentially endangering the lives of others by misleading them about his vaccination status.

Though Rodgers is currently, by all appearances, still at odds with the NFL — the football star was slapped with a fine, made to quarantine, and sequestered to Zoom press conferences for his refusal to wear a mask — it seems he has no doubts about his future with the league. And that's after yet another twist in Rodger's spiral of coronavirus-related controversies, which among other things has to do with the status of his toe. (Yes, dear reader, you read that correctly.)