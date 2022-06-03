Megan Fox Was Pretty Blunt When Pete Davidson Set His Sights On Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be one of Hollywood's most unlikely couples. After all, he's an "SNL" comedian-turned-actor from Staten Island, who — despite having dated A-listers like Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber — didn't exactly exist in Kardashian's orbit. But that changed when the Skims founder and Davidson shared a *moment* on the set of "SNL" in October 2021. The skit featured Davidson and Kardashian playing Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, and sharing a kiss at the end. "So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did 'SNL,' and then when we kissed in a scene, it was just a vibe," Kardashian later said in a confessional on Hulu's "The Kardashians" (via People). "And I was like, 'Oh s**t —. Maybe I just need to try something different!"
Previously, athletes and rappers seemed to be Kardashian's bread-and-butter. Before meeting Davidson, she was married to Kanye "Ye" West and NBA star Kris Humphries, per Us Weekly. So maybe, "something different" was all she needed! After "SNL," Kardashian reached out to a producer for Davidson's number. "I wasn't even thinking ... I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this [Big D**k Energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my ... ,'" she added (via People). Kardashian's big move came after Davidson "did not give [her] the time of day" at an "SNL" afterparty — and it clearly paid off!
But "Petedashian" may have happened even sooner if it wasn't for Megan Fox.
Megan Fox didn't think Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were 'for real'
In June 2022, it was revealed that Megan Fox might have been the biggest skeptic of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's romance. Kardashian dropped the bombshell in the newest episode of "The Kardashians," explaining that Davidson had asked Fox for Kardashian's digits before they even connected on "SNL" ... and Fox turned him down flat!
"Dude, you have a better shot of me and [Machine Gun Kelly] getting eaten by crocodiles than you [do] ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us," MGK's fiancee said (via People). Therefore, imagine Fox's surprise when she saw in the tabloids that Kardashian and Davidson were a thing after all! "After we got together ... Megan Fox texted me and is like, 'Is this s**t for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago,'" Kardashian recounted on "The Kardashians." Who knew Fox would turn out to be the worst wingwoman of all time?!
Happily, Fox made good on her mistake when she and MGK went on a double date with Davidson and Kardashian in March. "We rented out a theater, and I was vouching for this movie so hard," MGK said on "The Howard Stern Show," though the group quickly realized the movie choice was "a mistake." Despite the bad date, MGK added that he's "so happy" for the pair. In the future, he plans for Davidson to be by his side when he and Fox say "I do."