Megan Fox Was Pretty Blunt When Pete Davidson Set His Sights On Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be one of Hollywood's most unlikely couples. After all, he's an "SNL" comedian-turned-actor from Staten Island, who — despite having dated A-listers like Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber — didn't exactly exist in Kardashian's orbit. But that changed when the Skims founder and Davidson shared a *moment* on the set of "SNL" in October 2021. The skit featured Davidson and Kardashian playing Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, and sharing a kiss at the end. "So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did 'SNL,' and then when we kissed in a scene, it was just a vibe," Kardashian later said in a confessional on Hulu's "The Kardashians" (via People). "And I was like, 'Oh s**t —. Maybe I just need to try something different!"

Previously, athletes and rappers seemed to be Kardashian's bread-and-butter. Before meeting Davidson, she was married to Kanye "Ye" West and NBA star Kris Humphries, per Us Weekly. So maybe, "something different" was all she needed! After "SNL," Kardashian reached out to a producer for Davidson's number. "I wasn't even thinking ... I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this [Big D**k Energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my ... ,'" she added (via People). Kardashian's big move came after Davidson "did not give [her] the time of day" at an "SNL" afterparty — and it clearly paid off!

But "Petedashian" may have happened even sooner if it wasn't for Megan Fox.