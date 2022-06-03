Machine Gun Kelly Shares A Rare Photo With His Mother

Machine Gun Kelly may seem like he's at the top of the world now, but he had a pretty rough childhood. The singer, born in Houston, Texas, has talked about his past on several occasions, including in an interview with First-Avenue. "I don't have a relationship with my mom; she left when I was nine years old," he told the outlet. Since his father suffered from depression, they moved to Denver to live with the singer's aunt. According to the star, the family moved around a lot when he was a kid, even living in Egypt for a brief period of time.

Of course, Kelly made something of himself, and he's a shining star in Hollywood. Still, he couldn't help but resent his mother for the childhood trauma. The star references his relationship with his then-estranged mother in his 2019 song, "Burning Memories." "Yeah, this one's for the mama that I never knew (Never knew)," the song begins, per AZ Lyrics. "I took acid just to burn all of my memories of you." Kelly also asked how his mother could leave him at the age of 9 for "another dude." In another line, Kelly sings, "All the years that you ignored me, left me sleepless in the bed / I hope that he got some kids because your only son is dead."

Believe it or not, Kelly and his mom have made leaps and bounds in their relationship, and he just shared his first photo of her on social media.