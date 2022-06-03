The Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Has A Marriage Pact With

Millie Bobby Brown has nothing but love for her "Stranger Things" co-stars. As fans can tell from interviews and appearances with the cast of the Netflix hit, the teens of the show seem to be an incredibly close-knit group, much like they are in the series. Ahead of the highly anticipated fourth season of the show (which seems like we've been waiting to come out for forever), Brown shared a series of silly photos with her castmates from the season. "So many giggles! so much hard work! we hope you like it," she wrote, adding a single pink heart emoji to the end of her post.

In 2018, the star also talked about her friendship with the cast. "It was like a relationship actually, because it felt like we went through a honeymoon stage," she said on a panel at PaleyFest, per the Daily Mail. "We would be, like, really nice to each other. We didn't want to do anything that would hurt each other's feelings." But after working so closely for so long, Brown shared that their relationships took somewhat of a turn. ​​"'Now it's so different. We are actually siblings. We argue all the time," she revealed. Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair, also weighed in, stating, "Once we first met each other I think we were all very outgoing. So it was just easy to connect."

If it came down to it, Brown says there's a certain co-star who's she's already made a marriage pact with.