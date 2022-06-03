Elton John Speaks Out Amid Rumors About His Health
Elton John is a true legend in the music industry. The 75–year-old has enjoyed quite an impressive career, and there seems to be no stopping him. We can thank John for some of the most sing-a-long-worthy hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." In March, the star announced the final few shows of his last North American tour, which will run through November. "It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States," he said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. The star also called his Yellowbrick Road Tour "the most spectacular production I've ever had." He added of his fans, "I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible."
In January, John was forced to cancel a few shows after falling ill with COVID-19. "Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the American Airlines Center in Dallas announced at the time, per New York Times. On January 2, the Daily Mail shared photos of the singer in a wheelchair ahead of his performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The photos caused a lot of speculation and questions about John's health, but the singer is revealing the reason why he needed to use a wheelchair, and it is not what you'd expect.
Elton John squashes rumors
Amid ongoing rumors about his health, Elton John is speaking out. The star took to Instagram to announce that everything is peachy keen after tabloids ran a story of him "looking frail" in a wheelchair. "The true story is that I'm in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best," he wrote in the caption, adding that he gives "100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows." Phew, we can all breathe a little sigh of relief.
The "Rocket Man" singer also addressed why photos of himself in a wheelchair were circulating the internet, and he wasn't using it for any significant issues, but rather preventative issues. "After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed," he explained. Since it was a long walk, he says his team "kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That's all folks."
In March, the singer happily celebrated his 75th birthday. John posted a photo on Instagram that captured him rocking a pair of printed pants with a varsity letter jacket. Of course, he also sported his signature shades. John stood in front of two huge numbers that read "75" and the display was also filled with flower arrangements and blue and gold balloons. Here's many more years of Elton John!