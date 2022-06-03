Elton John Speaks Out Amid Rumors About His Health

Elton John is a true legend in the music industry. The 75–year-old has enjoyed quite an impressive career, and there seems to be no stopping him. We can thank John for some of the most sing-a-long-worthy hits like "Rocket Man," "Tiny Dancer," and "Don't Go Breaking My Heart." In March, the star announced the final few shows of his last North American tour, which will run through November. "It's hard to believe that after tomorrow in St. Louis, I'll have just a handful of shows left before I wrap up my final arena performances in the United States," he said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. The star also called his Yellowbrick Road Tour "the most spectacular production I've ever had." He added of his fans, "I cherish these memories we're making together. It has been nothing short of incredible."

In January, John was forced to cancel a few shows after falling ill with COVID-19. "Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms," the American Airlines Center in Dallas announced at the time, per New York Times. On January 2, the Daily Mail shared photos of the singer in a wheelchair ahead of his performance at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. The photos caused a lot of speculation and questions about John's health, but the singer is revealing the reason why he needed to use a wheelchair, and it is not what you'd expect.