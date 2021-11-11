Elton John Just Received The Highest Honor Possible From The Queen. Here's What We Know

Who doesn't love the evergreen Elton John? The singer, composer, and pianist's ever-evolving style and onstage persona, accompanied by his familiar charm and rock/pop style, turned him into one of the biggest and most influential music icons of the 20th century. The "Rocket Man" continues to rock accordingly.

It's not new to see John collaborating with various pop stars, releasing songs that become instant hits. His top 2021 collaboration was even more remarkable, as he had the world dancing to his tune when he collaborated with chart-topping singer Dua Lipa to release their recent single titled "Cold Heart," which became a part of his latest album, "The Lockdown Sessions." The two got the world grooving to their tune, and John proved, yet again, that his love for music and his proficiency with the art is everlasting. The song smashed records. Per Billboard, it helped John become the first artist to get into the U.K top 10 single list in six different decades. What an honor!

John's list of achievements runs long, and now, another accomplishment has been added to it. The versatile musician received the highest honor possible from Queen Elizabeth II. Many would say that he had it coming. We thought so too! Here's everything we know about John's latest honor that further sparkles his shine on the list of inspiring music legends who changed the industry forever and for good.