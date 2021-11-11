Elton John Just Received The Highest Honor Possible From The Queen. Here's What We Know
Who doesn't love the evergreen Elton John? The singer, composer, and pianist's ever-evolving style and onstage persona, accompanied by his familiar charm and rock/pop style, turned him into one of the biggest and most influential music icons of the 20th century. The "Rocket Man" continues to rock accordingly.
It's not new to see John collaborating with various pop stars, releasing songs that become instant hits. His top 2021 collaboration was even more remarkable, as he had the world dancing to his tune when he collaborated with chart-topping singer Dua Lipa to release their recent single titled "Cold Heart," which became a part of his latest album, "The Lockdown Sessions." The two got the world grooving to their tune, and John proved, yet again, that his love for music and his proficiency with the art is everlasting. The song smashed records. Per Billboard, it helped John become the first artist to get into the U.K top 10 single list in six different decades. What an honor!
John's list of achievements runs long, and now, another accomplishment has been added to it. The versatile musician received the highest honor possible from Queen Elizabeth II. Many would say that he had it coming. We thought so too! Here's everything we know about John's latest honor that further sparkles his shine on the list of inspiring music legends who changed the industry forever and for good.
Elton John became a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour
In a rightly deserved elaborate ceremony held at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles anointed the famed musician, composer, and rockstar Elton John as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour (per USA Today).
The honor is one of the highest awards Queen Elizabeth II can bestow upon U.K. citizens and has a long history. It was introduced in 1917 by King George V and recognizes British citizens for making "a major contribution to the arts, science, medicine, or government lasting over a long period of time." Other famous individuals who have received this prestigious honor from the queen include David Attenborough, athlete Sebastian Coe, and Margaret Atwood. Responding to the recognition, John took to Instagram to share some ceremony pictures and write, "An incredible honour to be made a member of the Order of Companions of Honour today in acknowledgement of my services to music and the fight to end AIDS through @ejaf."
We could expect more from John in the future, as the artist stands true to his belief in self-growth — something which he reflected upon in a recent interview with NME. "I love the new stuff. It's the future I'm interested in. I'm not interested in the past — not even Elton John's past," he said. "I know I have to sing what I do onstage but I very, very rarely go back and listen to my own records. I'm more interested in hearing something new."