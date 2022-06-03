Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry Was Unshakable At His First Royal Event With Meghan In Years

On June 3, the second day of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for their first royal event in over two years since stepping down as senior members of the royal family. The two joined the royal family for a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral. All eyes were on the two as they made their way to the cathedral, but they didn't let the attention phase them. According to Jess Ponce III, body language expert, communication coach, and author of "A.W.E.S.O.M.E., Harry was at ease during the event, often smiling and even waving to the crowd. "And while there was a sense of self-consciousness, you could tell it was a situation he could easily navigate," Ponce exclusively told Nicki Swift. Meanwhile, Ponce said Meghan was more on the nervous side but was able to smile through it.

Then, during their departure from the service, Harry continued to stay confident. "While you could see he was eager to leave after some initial pleasantries, he didn't seem in a rush to leave," Ponce said. "Rather he seemed resolute." Meghan, on the other hand, played the role of the supporting partner well by smiling through the situation, according to Ponce.

Also of note, Harry and Megan affectionately held hands both during their arrival and departure from the cathedral, which Ponce said was a sign of support. "Harry held Megan's hands in a more supportive way, as to say 'I got you,'" he explained. "He was in control — not in a sexist way at all — as someone who was her guide, protector, and supporter."