Queen Elizabeth's Joke About Her Health Has Everyone Buzzing

Speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth II has been running rampant since Prince Philip's death in April 2021. Compounded by heavier workloads, royal controversies, and the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth's health has taken a turn for the worse over the past year.

She was admitted into the hospital in November 2021 for "some preliminary investigations," and was told by doctors she had to take it easy with her work commitments and "rest," per Us Weekly. Throughout the past few months, the queen was also spotted using a cane for support during various engagements, prompting fans to wonder about her mobility at the age of 95.

Though Elizabeth — who is set to celebrate 70 years on the throne with a Platinum Jubilee in the summer — has hinted her reign will continue as long as she is capable, a recent appearance and joke made by the majesty herself has once again put her health into question. Here's what people are saying.