The Tragic Death Of Melrose Place Actor Brad Johnson

"Melrose Place" fans are mourning the loss of actor Brad Johnson, who played pediatrician Dominick O'Malley on the primetime soap opera. According to a representative for the actor, per Fox News, Johnson died in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 18 at age 62 due to complications from COVID-19. "Anyone who knew Brad knows how difficult it is to sum up the details of his life on a single page," the press release read.

The actor led an illustrious film and television career. He was arguably best-known for his roles in Steven Spielberg's 1989 film "Always" and the drama series "Melrose Place." However, in later years, Johnson also played "Wild" Bill Longley in the 2008 film "Copperhead" and Duane Edwards in the 2005 film "Truce." His most recent role came in 2015, playing Old Buck in "Nail 32" (via IMDb).

In a 1990 interview with People, director John Milius, who directed Johnson in "Flight of the Intruder," said of the actor: "He's certainly got a different quality than the guys today. He has a real strong presence." In response to that statement, Johnson simply and humbly said, "I don't know what the allure is." He later added, "And maybe I don't want to know." Perhaps it had something to do with how he got his start in the business.