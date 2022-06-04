Why Jimmy Kimmel May Bid Farewell To His Late Night Show

After 20 seasons and 20 years of comedic excellence, comedian Jimmy Kimmel may be leaving his popular late-night talk show. In an interview with Variety, the beloved host opened up about his expiring contract with ABC and the future of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" "I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do. I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore,'" he explained. "And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing."

Kimmel went on to say that, alongside his own feelings, his decision to end the show will also be influenced by other "practical considerations," which he said had to do with family, friends and co-workers. "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever," he elaborated. "I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

This isn't the first time Kimmel has hinted at the end of his popular late-night TV program. During a 2021 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the L.A. native shared sentiments similar to those in his recent Variety interview. "I don't know... I think I know sometimes and then when it comes time to make the decision, then it feels like I don't know. But we'll see."