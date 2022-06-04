Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Addresses Rumors Her Split From Tom Schwartz Sparked Cast War

If you are a fan of reality TV, then chances are you have heard of a little show called "Vanderpump Rules." The popular series — a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — follows a group of young twenty-somethings as they navigate work and drama at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant and bar. Over the last nine seasons, the show has introduced viewers to an array of personalities. From Jax Taylor and Lala Kent, to Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, the show's big personalities have each brought messy storylines and situations to the television forefront. However, amongst the expansive cast are fan-favorites Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who were a couple throughout the entire ongoing series.

While the duo had their relationship issues, the two tied the knot in 2016. "I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," Maloney told E! News. But two years after their grand ceremony, the couple officially secured their marriage license in 2019 during a "Vanderpump Rules" cast trip to Vegas. Unfortunately, after three years of marriage, the two announced that they would be parting ways. "As sad as I am, still happy to say there' no anger or bitterness. I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées," Schwartz wrote via Instagram at the time. While there's seemingly no bad blood between the exes, some of their cast members have alleged that lines have been drawn.