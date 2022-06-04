Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney Addresses Rumors Her Split From Tom Schwartz Sparked Cast War
If you are a fan of reality TV, then chances are you have heard of a little show called "Vanderpump Rules." The popular series — a spinoff of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" — follows a group of young twenty-somethings as they navigate work and drama at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant and bar. Over the last nine seasons, the show has introduced viewers to an array of personalities. From Jax Taylor and Lala Kent, to Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, the show's big personalities have each brought messy storylines and situations to the television forefront. However, amongst the expansive cast are fan-favorites Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, who were a couple throughout the entire ongoing series.
While the duo had their relationship issues, the two tied the knot in 2016. "I'm so happy to have married my best friend and love that I finally get to call Tom my husband," Maloney told E! News. But two years after their grand ceremony, the couple officially secured their marriage license in 2019 during a "Vanderpump Rules" cast trip to Vegas. Unfortunately, after three years of marriage, the two announced that they would be parting ways. "As sad as I am, still happy to say there' no anger or bitterness. I don't think we were ever a model couple. Maybe we are model divorcées," Schwartz wrote via Instagram at the time. While there's seemingly no bad blood between the exes, some of their cast members have alleged that lines have been drawn.
Katie Maloney slams the notion of picking sides in split from Tom Schwartz
Since Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced their split, the former couple expressed their desire to remain amicable, specifically regarding their shared friend group. "And obviously we have the same friends and [are] trying to hang out in a group together going through this and not making it awkward for anyone and not make anyone choose sides — that's important to us," Maloney said on her "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast. However, according to cast member Raquel Leviss, the lines have already been drawn. In an exclusive with Page Six, the reality TV star said that the former couple's divorce has "changed the dynamic" amongst the cast. "I feel like with Tom and Katie, they do expect [people to pick] sides, unfortunately," she told the publication on May 31.
Three days after Leviss' statement, Maloney seemingly slammed the notion of picking sides on Instagram. "We literally told them there's no sides to pick," she commented on Pump Rules' post of the article. "I have felt that some people have on their own done that for whatever reason, but Tom and I are still friends, so whatever." Maloney's co-star and friend Lala Kent seemed to echo similar sentiments during an April interview with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live!" When asked about the cast choosing sides, Kent revealed, "No, I don't feel like any of us have chosen sides. It wasn't messy, but obviously, if we had to choose sides, I would always choose Katie."