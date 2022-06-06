The Tragic Death Of Bon Jovi Bassist Alec John Such

Bon Jovi's bassist Alec John Such died at 70. The tragic news surrounding the founding member of the rock group made headlines after his death was announced on Twitter by frontman Jon Bon Jovi on June 5. As of this writing, the cause of his death still remains unknown.

"We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such," the "It's My Life" hitmaker wrote in a statement. "He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of Tico [Torres] and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform. Alec was always wild and full of life. Today these special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We will miss him dearly."

Before hitting it big with Bon Jovi in the 1980s, Such performed in a band called Message, according to AP News. In 1983, Bon Jovi formed and became one of the most influential rock bands of all-time, with hits such as "Livin' On A Prayer," "Wanted Dead Or Alive," and "You Give Love A Bad Name," to name a few. As noted by Express, Such left the group in 1994, but he did make one-off appearances with Bon Jovi in 2001 and 2008.