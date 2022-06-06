Johnny Depp Lets His Feelings About Amber Heard Out With A Subtle Accessory

Johnny Depp loves a good accessory. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star often rocks a number of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that would seriously impress any plundering pirate, but Depp slightly toned down his flamboyant style when he faced off against ex-wife Amber Heard in their courtroom battle.

Depp traded his scarves and medallion necklaces for ties and pocket squares, and The New York Times suggested that the actor's more buttoned-up look was meant to make him appear trustworthy and demonstrate that he was taking the proceedings seriously. But Depp's signature bling wasn't completely absent from his person; Page Six shared a close-up shot of him wearing a large, silver ring with the word "truth" on it in raised lettering. He also regularly rocked multiple rings on each hand, as well as earrings.

Depp was seeking $50 million in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, who countersued him for $100 million. A jury found both actors guilty of defamation, but awarded Depp $10.4 million and Heard $2 million, as reported by NBC News. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that." He also seemed to celebrate his monetary victory by rocking a statement-making accessory in England, though Heard could get another shot at proving her innocence.