Johnny Depp Lets His Feelings About Amber Heard Out With A Subtle Accessory
Johnny Depp loves a good accessory. The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star often rocks a number of rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings that would seriously impress any plundering pirate, but Depp slightly toned down his flamboyant style when he faced off against ex-wife Amber Heard in their courtroom battle.
Depp traded his scarves and medallion necklaces for ties and pocket squares, and The New York Times suggested that the actor's more buttoned-up look was meant to make him appear trustworthy and demonstrate that he was taking the proceedings seriously. But Depp's signature bling wasn't completely absent from his person; Page Six shared a close-up shot of him wearing a large, silver ring with the word "truth" on it in raised lettering. He also regularly rocked multiple rings on each hand, as well as earrings.
Depp was seeking $50 million in his defamation lawsuit against Heard, who countersued him for $100 million. A jury found both actors guilty of defamation, but awarded Depp $10.4 million and Heard $2 million, as reported by NBC News. "From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome," Depp said in a statement posted on Instagram. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that." He also seemed to celebrate his monetary victory by rocking a statement-making accessory in England, though Heard could get another shot at proving her innocence.
The message on Johnny Depp's bracelet
Amber Heard's attorney, Elaine Charlson Bredehoft, appeared on "Today" and said that her client plans to appeal the case. "A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed," she stated. But soon after the verdict came in, Johnny Depp wasn't acting like a man who was concerned about a future showdown; he was in Manchester, England, living like a rock star. Depp was there to perform with Jeff Beck, and TMZ shared photos of fans flocking to catch a glimpse of him outside of the Manchester 02 Apollo arena after the show on June 4. According to the outlet, he was wearing a bracelet with the word "innocent" on it (even though he was also found guilty of defamation).
A few days earlier, a fan tweeted a photo of Depp wearing a purple-and-white beaded bracelet that she claimed she had given him. Some of the beads spelled out the words "Justice for Johnny," according to the Depp supporter.
A totally different style of bracelet became a big deal during the trial. As reported by The Washington Post, long lines formed in front of the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia as members of the public clamored to get one of the wristbands that would grant them entry into the courtroom. According to People, some spectators who managed to get their hands on the colored strips of paper are now selling them on eBay for thousands of dollars.