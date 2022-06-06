Jennifer Lopez's MTV Movie Awards Speech Has Everyone Saying One Word
The green Versace dress is nice, but Jennifer Lopez is equally well-known for wearing many hats. As an actor, singer, dancer, and businesswoman, she excels at all of it with ease and keeps adding new titles to her résumé. She even holds the honor of being the first woman to have the number-one spot at the box office and Billboard charts in the same week, a feat that has yet to be matched over two decades later.
While Lopez has never won a Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, or Golden Globe, she's finally receiving her props in the form of an MTV Generation Award. Previous recipients include Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson, with MTV giving it to "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." With titles like "Selena," "Maid in Manhattan," and "Marry Me," it's safe to say Lopez is more than qualified. Even if she's never received one of the major acting awards, her performances have been increasingly impressive as she's played against type and gone for more daring roles like "Hustlers," in addition to her typical rom-com fare.
On June 5, Lopez accepted the MTV Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She became teary-eyed during her emotional speech, with her award receiving an overwhelming reaction from the audience and social media alike.
People are calling Jennifer Lopez an 'icon'
Jennifer Lopez took to the MTV Movie & TV Awards stage to accept the Generation Award, presented by host Vanessa Hudgens. During her speech, Lopez cried while discussing various setbacks throughout her career, and shouted out her doubters in addition to her fans: "I want to thank all the people who told me, to my face or when I wasn't in the room, that I couldn't do this. I really don't think I could have done this without you."
Lopez also thanked her longtime manager and friend Benny Medina, as well as her children. She finished out the speech on a lighter note, saying, "And Ben [Affleck] and everybody at home: wait for me to have dinner, I'll be home by 7:00!" Affleck proposed to Lopez for the second time in April, rekindling Bennifer just in time for the Y2K revival. Fans were more than proud of their idol, with one tweeting, "Jlo is a true icon, someone who has always taken her craft seriously and is sincerely grateful to everyone who helped and motivated her along the way." Another echoed that thought, calling Lopez "An icon and a hard working woman." Someone else joked, "The question now is what did she have for dinner, and did she make it by 7?"
That same night, Lopez won for Best Song, thanks to "On My Way" from the "Marry Me" soundtrack. Despite being unlucky in love in the past, it seems like things are finally going right for her!