Jennifer Lopez's MTV Movie Awards Speech Has Everyone Saying One Word

The green Versace dress is nice, but Jennifer Lopez is equally well-known for wearing many hats. As an actor, singer, dancer, and businesswoman, she excels at all of it with ease and keeps adding new titles to her résumé. She even holds the honor of being the first woman to have the number-one spot at the box office and Billboard charts in the same week, a feat that has yet to be matched over two decades later.

While Lopez has never won a Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, or Golden Globe, she's finally receiving her props in the form of an MTV Generation Award. Previous recipients include Dwayne Johnson and Scarlett Johansson, with MTV giving it to "beloved actors whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names." With titles like "Selena," "Maid in Manhattan," and "Marry Me," it's safe to say Lopez is more than qualified. Even if she's never received one of the major acting awards, her performances have been increasingly impressive as she's played against type and gone for more daring roles like "Hustlers," in addition to her typical rom-com fare.

On June 5, Lopez accepted the MTV Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. She became teary-eyed during her emotional speech, with her award receiving an overwhelming reaction from the audience and social media alike.