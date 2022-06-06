Sharon Osbourne Seemingly Changes Her Tune On The Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial

The defamation trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard captivated audiences for nearly two months. When the verdict came in on June 1, fans were left in disbelief. After three days of deliberation, a jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Meanwhile, Heard was granted $2 million in compensatory damages. While Depp's fans and supporters (including a number of celebrities) rejoiced at the outcome, many experts found the verdict to be "deeply troubling," as it could set a dangerous precedent for survivors of domestic abuse who speak out in the future.

One celebrity who has struggled with everything that has come out during the trial is Sharon Osbourne, who has publicly oscillated with her feelings. The former "The Talk" co-host initially showed her support for Depp, telling "Piers Morgan Uncensored" (via DailyMail) that although she didn't expect Depp to win, she described him as a "gentle soul" and a "good human being." She then went on to place the blame on Heard, claiming she "wanted to destroy" her ex and saying that "at any time she could have left. She wasn't a little wall flower, she was a mover and shaker in town." Osbourne also proclaimed that she truly believes Depp will now be able to get his career back. However, despite such bold claims, she's now appearing to change her tune.