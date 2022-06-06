Adam Sandler Opens Up About A Hilariously On-Brand Injury

It's no secret that Adam Sandler is one of the most hilarious and well-known stars in Hollywood. Most of us know him for starring in films that we can watch repeatedly, like "Big Daddy" and "Happy Gilmore." In more recent years, he has starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in "Murder Mystery." Sandler has amassed an impressive following on Instagram of more than 12.9 million fans, and much like his films, Sandler prefers to keep his feed light-hearted.

In recent months, Sandler has been promoting his new Netflix project, "Hustle." According to Netflix, Sandler plays the role of Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman, who discovers a "once-in-a-lifetime player." On October 6, 2021, the star took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and a leashed pup. The actor sported a pair of short, white shorts and a grey hoodie as he looked into the camera. "Just wrapped HUSTLE. Thank you Philadelphia and Majorca, and all who worked on it," he wrote on the update. "Had an incredible time with u. Love, Adam."

Sandler has been making his press rounds for the project, and he seemed to love working on the film. "It was a lucky thing. They sent me the script, and it was something that I knew I would be excited to come to work every day doing," he told Variety about getting to work with NBA players. During one of his appearances, he also addressed an injury in the funniest way.