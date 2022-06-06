Adam Sandler Opens Up About A Hilariously On-Brand Injury
It's no secret that Adam Sandler is one of the most hilarious and well-known stars in Hollywood. Most of us know him for starring in films that we can watch repeatedly, like "Big Daddy" and "Happy Gilmore." In more recent years, he has starred alongside Jennifer Aniston in "Murder Mystery." Sandler has amassed an impressive following on Instagram of more than 12.9 million fans, and much like his films, Sandler prefers to keep his feed light-hearted.
In recent months, Sandler has been promoting his new Netflix project, "Hustle." According to Netflix, Sandler plays the role of Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman, who discovers a "once-in-a-lifetime player." On October 6, 2021, the star took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself and a leashed pup. The actor sported a pair of short, white shorts and a grey hoodie as he looked into the camera. "Just wrapped HUSTLE. Thank you Philadelphia and Majorca, and all who worked on it," he wrote on the update. "Had an incredible time with u. Love, Adam."
Sandler has been making his press rounds for the project, and he seemed to love working on the film. "It was a lucky thing. They sent me the script, and it was something that I knew I would be excited to come to work every day doing," he told Variety about getting to work with NBA players. During one of his appearances, he also addressed an injury in the funniest way.
Adam Sandler's injury explanation is making us LOL
Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ— Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022
Only Adam Sandler can make an injury funny. The actor appeared on an episode of "Good Morning America" to promote his Netflix project "Hustle," and while he was there, all hilarity ensued. While he was chatting with the cast, the actor had a visible wound on the left side of his face. Rather than pretending like it didn't happen, the star told the "GMA" hosts that the injury was probably something he should address. Sandler then revealed the strange and hilarious way that he got the injury, and it's not what you'd expect.
"I was in bed in the middle of the night. You know how some people tuck the sheets in the bottom? Well, somebody tucked the sheets in too much," he explained, adding that his phone was in the middle of the bed. "I kick my feet up to untuck it and the phone went flying and hit me in the head. I refused to acknowledge it. I felt blood. I said, 'There's something going on, but I have to sleep,'" he shared. As the hosts roared with laughter, Sandler explained that "there's nothing cool" about his injury, even though it looks cool and gives him street cred.
Several people flocked to the comments section of "GMA's" tweet to weigh in on Sandler's unfortunate injury. "Who knew iPhones had knuckles?" one person joked, while another person called Sandler's injury "so relateable" as they gushed over how much they love the star.