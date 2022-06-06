Lizzo Takes A Huge Public Step With Her Boyfriend

After "Truth Hurts" singer Lizzo was spotted out and about on Valentine's Day with a mystery man, per Just Jared, it had us all wondering, "Is that Chris Evans?" Turns out, it wasn't but the "Rumors" crooner did confirm in April that her lad held a special place in her life. Speaking with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM radio show, she confirmed he was definitely her boyfriend. "Yeah!" she giggled. "Whatever, yeah."

When the "Watch What Happens Live" host asked her if a relationship in Hollywood was impossible given the media glare, Lizzo responded, "If you have the right person, then no. Not at all, it's not even a factor. It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does." Cohen even got the "Juice" singer to admit that, yes, her mystery man was in the audience when she guest hosted "Saturday Night Live." "D****, you're really good at this s***!" she exclaimed. "You get the scoop, don't you? Yeah!"

Us Weekly has since identified her mystery BF as comedian Myke Wright, and over the weekend, the couple became #RedCarpetOfficial at an Emmy For Your Consideration event held in support of her Amazon Prime Video series, "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Lizzo posted the photographic evidence to her official IG, and the snaps definitely have a lot of people talking.