Josh Peck Has Exciting News About Adding To His Family
Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien announced in August 2018 that they were expecting their first baby. The couple posed together while the mother-to-be turned to the side to show off her baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," the "Josh & Drake" star wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Later that month, Peck revealed that the couple was initially undecided on when to share the news. "But all credit is due to my wife because anytime I look cool it's due to her," he told Entertainment Tonight. The actor's "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos became a father around the same time, and Peck half-heartedly floated the idea of making Stamos his child's godfather.
The popular YouTuber has not shied away from posting his son on social media. In December 2018, Peck shared an Instagram photo of the newborn — named Max Milo Peck — swaddled and sleeping. Days later, the former Nickelodeon star posted a photo of baby Max asleep on his chest. "For some reason he's not latching...." Peck joked in the caption of the Instagram snap.
Fatherhood is a role the veteran actor-turned social media influencer has relished. On Father's Day 2021, Peck posted a heartwarming photo of Max planting a kiss on his cheek to Instagram. "Thanks for making me a Dad, Max. Best job, I've ever had, even better than the movie theatre," the "Take the 10" star wrote. When Peck and his wife had more exciting family news, they once again took to Instagram to make an announcement.
Josh Peck's wife shows off a baby bump
On June 5, Josh Peck's wife Paige O'Brien posted a solo photo to Instagram, where she showed off a baby bump to announce the couple is expecting their second baby. O'Brien was turned to the side and held her hands around her tummy while looking at the camera. She tagged the location as Puglia, Italy and added a pasta emoji for the caption. Although Peck had not yet posted about the pregnancy, he showed up in the comment section of his wife's post. "Is mine or no?" the "Red Dawn" actor joked.
Fans filled the replies with well-wishes. "Congratulations guys! Max is gonna make an awesome big brother!" one fan wrote. "OMG !!! congrats mama !!" another added. "Wait! Lol oh man what in the 'Look Who's Talking Too' is goin on!" one follower joked.
Growing up, Peck had no relationship with his father, and that motivated him to be an even better father to his own children. The social media star opened up about his fractured relationship with his own dad in his memoir "Happy People Are Annoying." In the book, the actor spoke about finding emotional closure with his father after he died, as Peck learned his dad had fathered another family. "From what I could tell, this man was loved and revered by his children, he was all the things I wish he could've been for me, for them," he wrote (via Us Weekly).