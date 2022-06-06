Josh Peck Has Exciting News About Adding To His Family

Josh Peck and his wife Paige O'Brien announced in August 2018 that they were expecting their first baby. The couple posed together while the mother-to-be turned to the side to show off her baby bump. "Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there," the "Josh & Drake" star wrote in the caption of the Instagram post. Later that month, Peck revealed that the couple was initially undecided on when to share the news. "But all credit is due to my wife because anytime I look cool it's due to her," he told Entertainment Tonight. The actor's "Grandfathered" co-star John Stamos became a father around the same time, and Peck half-heartedly floated the idea of making Stamos his child's godfather.

The popular YouTuber has not shied away from posting his son on social media. In December 2018, Peck shared an Instagram photo of the newborn — named Max Milo Peck — swaddled and sleeping. Days later, the former Nickelodeon star posted a photo of baby Max asleep on his chest. "For some reason he's not latching...." Peck joked in the caption of the Instagram snap.

Fatherhood is a role the veteran actor-turned social media influencer has relished. On Father's Day 2021, Peck posted a heartwarming photo of Max planting a kiss on his cheek to Instagram. "Thanks for making me a Dad, Max. Best job, I've ever had, even better than the movie theatre," the "Take the 10" star wrote. When Peck and his wife had more exciting family news, they once again took to Instagram to make an announcement.