Josh Peck And Drake Bell's Drama Is Heating Up Once Again

Nickelodeon's 2000's hit tween sitcom, "Drake and Josh," launched the careers of the show's two leads: Drake Bell and Josh Peck. The two young men played the role of goofy stepbrothers who got into wild hijinks together. The show's main themes revolved around how their relationship both grew and struggled due to their opposing personalities. When their sitcom ended in 2007, Bell and Peck never really worked together again, aside from small cameos every once in a while. While Bell pursued a solo music career post-Nickelodeon, Peck went on to marry filmmaker Paige O'Brien and start a family with her.

On March 16, Peck appeared on the "BFFs" podcast with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards to discuss all things having to do with his life. Of course, he recounted the time when Bell called him out on Twitter for not inviting his former co-star to his wedding. He recalled how the tweets "immediately [caught] fire," and the internet was outraged with Peck because the public had assumed that Peck was being shady towards Bell.

Peck, however, was adamant that this was not the case: "I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in though for the ten years since we had made the show, but no one needed to know that!" And this wasn't the only thing Peck got fired up about during this podcast interview. Peck revealed some information about what happened during the aftermath of Bell's public tantrum about the non-invitation.